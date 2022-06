Money laundering case: Accused Maqsood Chaprasi passes away

The peon of the Sharif family, Malik Maqsood, also known as Maqsood Chaprasi has passed away in Dubai.

Maqsood was a key suspect in a money laundering case involving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif passes away and was living abroad.

Former Accountability adviser Shehzad Akbar had claimed that millions of rupees, allegedly laundered by the Sharif family, were found in Maqsood’s bank accounts.

Earlier in May, the former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Dr Rizwan passed away after suffering a heart attack.