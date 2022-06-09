Peshawar: PHC grants bail to CM KP Mehmood Khan

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted bail to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mehmood Khan until July 2, 2022.

According to details, CM KPK Mehmood Khan has been granted bail in cases against him during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Islamabad long march and for his statement of using KPK’s state machinery to next time, they march toward Islamabad.

The hearing was chaired by Chief Justice Qiasar Rasheed Khan while the CM KPK appeared in the court in person due to a lawyer’s strike.

A total of three FIRs had been lodged against CM KPK during PTI’s long march on Islamabad on May 25, 2022.

On June 1, the federal cabinet had decided to look into a proposal for the registration of criminal cases against the Pakistan PTI Imran Khan, CM KPK Mehmood Khan other leaders and constituted a sub-committee to examine their statements.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, formed a sub-committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and comprising federal ministers Qamar Zaman Kaira, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others, to furnish a report to the cabinet with recommendations on the future plan of action.