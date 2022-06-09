News Desk

PM Shehbaz assures to take forward process of development in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured to take forward the process of development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is stalled over the last eight years.

Talking to Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam in Islamabad today (Thursday), he directed to resolve the problems faced by the people of the province due to the maladministration of provincial government.

The Prime Minister said the promise he made with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been fulfilled. After Abbottabad and Peshawar, he said, provision of flour at reduced rates to other parts of the province will also start soon.

Amir Muqam commended the Prime Minister for fulfilling the promise of providing flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on discounted rates.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt unveils Economic Survey 2021-22

Lahore

PM inquires after health of PML-Q president

Islamabad

Sustainable solutions needed to tackle climate change: moot

Islamabad

Saturday holiday restored in Govt’s offices

National

Peshawar: PHC grants bail to CM KP Mehmood Khan

Islamabad

Federal govt plans to earn over Rs1600 billion from non-tax sources

Islamabad

Country faces 14 hours long load shedding as shortfall reaches 6,530MW

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid admitted Imran had 4-month prior info of no-trust move: Sherry

Islamabad

Money laundering case: Accused Maqsood Chaprasi passes away

Karachi

Aamir Liaquat Hussain passes away

1 of 9,867

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More