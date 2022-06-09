PM Shehbaz assures to take forward process of development in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured to take forward the process of development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is stalled over the last eight years.

Talking to Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam in Islamabad today (Thursday), he directed to resolve the problems faced by the people of the province due to the maladministration of provincial government.

The Prime Minister said the promise he made with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been fulfilled. After Abbottabad and Peshawar, he said, provision of flour at reduced rates to other parts of the province will also start soon.

Amir Muqam commended the Prime Minister for fulfilling the promise of providing flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on discounted rates.