Saturday holiday restored in Govt’s offices

A good news for government employees as federal government has restored Saturday holiday in govt s offices with immediate effect.

Establishment Division has issued the notification of Saturday holiday in government s offices. According to notification, the office hours would be from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

According to the notification, from Monday to Thursday, there will be a break for prayers from 1:00pm to 1:30pm. On Friday, there will be a break for prayers in government offices from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.