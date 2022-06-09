News Desk

Saturday holiday restored in Govt’s offices

A good news for government employees as federal government has restored Saturday holiday in govt s offices with immediate effect.

Establishment Division has issued the notification of Saturday holiday in government s offices. According to notification, the office hours would be from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

According to the notification, from Monday to Thursday, there will be a break for prayers from 1:00pm to 1:30pm. On Friday, there will be a break for prayers in government offices from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt unveils Economic Survey 2021-22

Lahore

PM inquires after health of PML-Q president

Islamabad

Sustainable solutions needed to tackle climate change: moot

National

Peshawar: PHC grants bail to CM KP Mehmood Khan

Islamabad

Federal govt plans to earn over Rs1600 billion from non-tax sources

Islamabad

Country faces 14 hours long load shedding as shortfall reaches 6,530MW

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid admitted Imran had 4-month prior info of no-trust move: Sherry

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz assures to take forward process of development in KP

Islamabad

Money laundering case: Accused Maqsood Chaprasi passes away

Karachi

Aamir Liaquat Hussain passes away

1 of 9,867

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More