Sheikh Rashid admitted Imran had 4-month prior info of no-trust move: Sherry

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Thursday said former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has admitted that the former government and Imran khan had 4-month prior knowledge of the no-trust motion.

The Senator questioned that what kind of international conspiracy is this if the former prime minister and the government already had information about it? If it was an international conspiracy then what did Imran Khan do to stop it? While she further said that why did the former government not inform the National Security Committee of National Assembly about the conspiracy?

Rehman said that Rashid s statement is the last nail in the coffin for the former government s statement regarding international conspiracy.

“Imran Khan tried to mold the constitutional way of no-trust motion into an international conspiracy while now he is doing the politics of chaos and division after his ouster,” she said.

On April 9, the opposition parties in NA defeated the ruling PTI government in the no-confidence resolution they jointly moved against former premier Imran Khan with 174 votes, setting a new precedent in parliamentary history of the country for in-house change through a democratic and constitutional manner.

In the 341-seat House (excluding a seat that fell vacant due to demise of MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai), the unified opposition secured 174 votes after Member of Panel of Chairpersons Ayaz Sadiq asked for the simple division in favour and against the resolution for physical-count of the members.