Ahsan Iqbal calls for ‘Charter of Economy’ to address country’s financial issues

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday stressed for the formulation of charter of economy, also decrying that political parties only contest for point scoring in this difficult time of the country.

He said that the government needed another National Action Plan, this time for the economy to get stable, lamenting that the development budget had shrinked from Rs 900 billion to Rs 500 billion.

He said the government was burdened due to the wrong policies and agreements made by the PTI Chief Imran Khan with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ahsan Iqbal recalled that in their previous tenure they used to export wheat and sugar but now they were importing these edibles causing the trade deficit to rise.

He stressed that there was a sheer need for the economy to stand within 6 months or in a year.

The planning minister further emphasized that education and health should be the priority for any country also underscoring the need to increase number of educational institutions in this regard.

He quoted that “battles for future of country is fought in the classrooms and laboratories,” in a context that health and education should always be prioritized by any government.