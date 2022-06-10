Coalition govt promises sustained economic growth

| Targets like inflation, budget deficit, current account deficit

missed | GDP projected at 5.97pc as compared to 4.8pc target

| Growth of agricultural, industrial and services sectors is 4.40pc, 7.19pc and 6.19pc respectively as against target of 3.5pc, 6.5pc and 4.7pc respectively | Finance minister says govt has saved country from default by taking tough decisions | Announces pay raise for

civil servants in budget | Ahsan says govt to complete CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Survey 2021-22 was unveiled here yesterday showing that the government has achieved most of the economic targets during the ongoing financial year. However, it missed targets like inflation, budget deficit, current account deficit and others.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has projected at 5.97 percent as compared to the target of 4.8 percent. The government also achieved other targets of agriculture, industrial sector and service sectors growth during the year 2021-22.

The growth of agricultural, industrial and services sectors is 4.40 percent, 7.19 percent and 6.19 percent respectively as against target of 3.5 percent, 6.5 percent and 4.7 percent respectively.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail launched the Economic Survey at a joint press conference along with Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan and Minister for State for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha.

The ministers did not share the details of economic survey but they criticized the previous government of PTI for its economic policies.

The Economic Survey shows that the government has missed to restrict the inflation rate at eight percent during the current fiscal year, as it has gone into double digits. CPI-based inflation was recorded at 11.29 percent in first eleven months (July to May) of the current fiscal year 2021-22. Budget deficit is projected to widen to Rs5.5 trillion as compared to the target of Rs3.195 trillion. Current account deficit has also projected to gone beyond the projected level.

The finance minister said that the present government has averted the country from facing default by taking tough decisions and now it would achieve the sustainable and inclusive growth.

He also announced to increase the salaries of the civil servants in the budget, which would be announced today. The government has taken tough decisions that averted default and now it would move to stabilize the economy, the Finance Minister said.

“Achieving growth was not an issue for Pakistan; the real issue is achieving sustainable growth”. “This year GDP growth is 5.97pc growth … but as usual the current account deficit has once again shown that we have a balance of payments issue,” Miftah Ismail said.

He further said that unfortunately Pakistan’s current account deficit ballooned whenever growth rate increases. He informed that Pakistan’s GDP growth has recorded at 5.97 percent after changing base year. However, it has created balance of payment and current account deficit crisis. The country’s imports have estimated to reach highest ever up to $77 billion during current fiscal year. Meanwhile, exports have shown a growth of only 28 percent.

The Finance Minister said that in the previous years, the exports were around half of the imports. However, the export-to-import ratio stood at 40:60 now, adding that Pakistan could only finance 40% of its imports through exports, and for the rest, it had to rely on remittances or loans — which makes the country remain stuck in a balance of payments.

Miftah Ismail announced that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves would increase to $12 billion after receiving $2.4 billion from China. The reserves had declined to $9.7 billion. He informed that foreign direct investment has declined to $1.25 billion in current year as against $2 billion in 2018 when PML-N left the government. He said that the previous government could not consolidate the economy during the Covid-19 when international community had helped Pakistan as G-20 forum deferred loans worth of $4 billion and International Monetary Fund (IMF) has provided loan of $1.4 billion.

He said that the staff level agreement with the IMF would be finalized after the budget. He also said that Pakistan is now wheat importer as it would import three million tons wheat from Russia and others. He further said that the PTI government failed to improve tax to GDP during its tenure as it declined to 10.2 percent in 2022 from 11.1 percent when PML-N left the government. He explained that Pakistan should have tax to GDP and exports to GDP at 15 percent. The budget deficit would balloon to Rs5.6 trillion for the current fiscal year, which was Rs1.65 trillion at average during PML-N tenure. He said that PTI took record borrowing its tenure. The debt servicing would increase to Rs3.9 trillion in next fiscal year, which was Rs1.5 trillion in 2018.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal said that they could not compare the GDP growth of 5.97 percent with the target of 4.8 percent, as the previous government had changed the base year, therefore, the latest numbers did not represent the “true picture”. He criticized the previous government for reducing the volume of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to Rs500 billion for the outgoing fiscal year. The volume of PSDP was Rs1000 billion in 2017-18 when PML-N left the government. It should have increased to Rs2000 billion in next four since PML-N left the government. However, the PTI government has reduced it to Rs500 billion, he added.

He informed that the currernt government would increase PSDP for next year that will focus on protecting water resources. He said under construction dams will be completed on fast track basis. The minister said funds for Higher Education Commission will be increased and IT sector will be paid special attention. He said budget for HEC will be increased by 67 percent. He further said that the previous government had ignored CPEC projects. However, the incumbent government would complete the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said Special Economic Zones under the CPEC will be constructed. He said up gradation of ML-1 is an important project which will also be completed.

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir announced that future energy projects will be established while utilising local fuel. He said that power shortage is due to the previous government’s failure in purchasing fuel timely. The circular debt has surged to Rs2.47 trillion currently from Rs1.1 trillion in 2018. Power sector is facing acute financial crisis. He said that PML-N government set up coal power plants as coal price was less than other fuels in 2013.