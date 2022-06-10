Employees’ salaries will be increased in Federal Budget: Miftah Ismail

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that Pakistan and IMF have agreed to increase the salaries of employees.

Miftah Ismail said that the salaries of government employees will be increased according to the economic situation. Sacrificing politics for the sake of the state, he added.

The Finance Minister further said that when the situation improves, petrol will be made cheaper immediately. He blamed Imran Khan’s government for the catastrophic economic condition in the state.

Everything is going to be fine under Shehbaz Sharif’s rule. Be patient, said Miftah Ismail.