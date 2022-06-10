Funeral prayers of Aamir Liaquat to be offered after Jumma prayers

The Funeral prayers of Member of National Assembly (MNA) and famous television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain will be offered today (Friday) after Jumma prayers in Karachi.

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain will be buried in the premises of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi s (RA) mausoleum.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) and famous television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has passed in Karachi, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

As per his domestic staff, Aamir Liaquat was not feeling well since morning and later became unconscious. He was taken to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, he added. However, spokesperson of Chippa, a welfare organization, stated that the lawmaker was found dead at his house.