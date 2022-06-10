News Desk

Govt to overcome economic challenges: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said the coalition government would succeed in overcoming the economic challenges faced by the country due to bad governance under the PTI’s regime.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf (PTI) government for violating the agreement it had signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said IMF had set some targets for Pakistan which would eventually stabilize the national economy. However, there was a need to increase the income to ease burden of the people amid the inflation, he said, adding it would be the biggest challenge for the current government.

The PML-N leader hinted at a relief package for the salaried class in the coming 2022-23 budget. He also reposed full confidence in Finance Minister Miftah Ismail who, he said, would steer the country out of current economic crises.

