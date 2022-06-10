IHC bars police from arresting PTI leaders

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred police from arresting former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Suri, Sindh opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and other PTI leaders in different cases registered against them in connection with May 25 ‘Azadi March.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by PTI leaders through their counsels.

PTI leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh, Fawad Chaudhry and others moved the Islamabad High Court for bail in cases registered by police for damaging government properties and attacking police during Azadi Long March towards Islamabad.

The IHC directed police to submit details of cases registered against PTI leaders and adjourned the hearing till June 28.

It is to be noted that several PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others had been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 25 in different cases registered against him in connection with May 25 ‘Azadi March’.

The judge approved bail till June 25 and subsequently forwarded the orders to the additional sessions judge of Islamabad.