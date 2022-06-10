Investment In Agriculture

On Thursday, it was reported that the Consul General of Iran Hassan Noorian met Sindh Chief Minister’s Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan during which bilateral cooperation was discussed with regards to the economic and agriculture sector. As per reports, the Consul General also offered to provide tractors, combined harvesters and other agricultural machinery to the Sindh government.

More importantly, Iran has expressed willingness to invest $25 million in agriculture and other sectors in Sindh. This is a much-appreciated gesture on part of Tehran, and is something that is also the need of the hour given the issues facing the agricultural sector in the country. Yield has been suffering in recent times due to climate change, water shortages, quality of seeds and other management issues. It is being reported that Iran is offering seed, cold storage, and hybrid seed at cheaper rates than other countries to Pakistan.

Considering how farmers in Sindh have been facing hurdles due to water shortages, the introduction of new agricultural technology and less water intensive seeds could prove to be instrumental. Pakistan has been investing in research and development focusing on seeds that are more appropriate given the climate situation and also to increase yield. Therefore, there is significant technical assistance that we can seek from Tehran in terms of restructuring our agriculture sector.

It is imperative that we cultivate further linkages and interdependencies with our western neighbour, especially in the realm of trade and security. Specifically with regards to security, there are of course mutual concerns when it comes to terror groups operating across the border and there is substantial room for cooperation as well. Our relations with Iran have also been cordial, but the general view has been that the potential of the relationship has never been tapped into fully because of various external factors. Nonetheless, there are still multiple avenues for the two countries to work together on, and it is essential for Pakistan to reciprocate and make good use of such opportunities as it is extremely important to foster positive relations with countries in your immediate neighbourhood.