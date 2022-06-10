Knowledge, character, and action

The knowledge we gather through experience develops and enhances our character. Knowledge is acquired through planning, thinking, doing, reading, conversing, observing, and writing. Our character is uplifted when we pursue tasks that increase knowledge. This is why children should be encouraged to talk, read, write, and make decisions. The character is crafted and garnered when the child is given the room to experience life and learn from mistakes. Parents and teachers should keep an eye on the child’s activities at home and at school, however, without limiting the child’s vision to completing tasks.

Becoming disciplined, for example, is a character trait taught to children through trial and error. Observation is considered to be an effective tool used by children to absorb good habits they observe in elders. If a child’s parents and teachers have a habit of effectively managing time, the child will likely pursue and display the same. The households where time management is not given importance are the ones where children also grow up without knowing the importance of utilising time.

Knowledge is also acquired through observation. A child may observe someone draw on paper and may follow the same which develops his/her drawing skills. Some children eat the way their elders eat or talk the way they see their elders do. Elders, therefore, need to explain to the child the behaviours that are deemed to be inappropriate. Once knowledge is acquired by a child or a youth, they embed it into their character—either consciously or unconsciously. For example, some children prefer to dress up only because they have been observing their parents or elders do the same. Some children are good at speaking from an early age for they have parents, teachers, friends, or siblings who are good at the same skills.

Character is also developed by pursuing the habit of reading and conversing. Children must foster thinking and curiosity. The more they think and question, the more information they will be exposed to through reading or conversing. The knowledge that is acquired and the character that is developed give the child and the youth the direction to take action and make worthwhile decisions.

These decisions can include saving monthly pocket money, keeping their room organised, being disciplined, having a focus on studies, and the list goes on. Once a child creates such habits, they remain with them as they grow old. This guides them to take meaningful action. They also focus on the tasks they need to complete apart from their studies.

This may include establishing their online business, organising webinars and physical events, being an active student in their school/college, and taking ownership of the tasks they are assigned at home or school/college. They eventually become logical, rational, and mature specialists in their chosen field once they leave university and step into the professional world. Parents and teachers must not induce the child to follow the rules. They must become role models who inspire children to follow in their footsteps to become a success and carve their own destiny. Only then can we develop visionaries.