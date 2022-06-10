Needed Funding

The World Bank’s approval for a $258 million tranche will be a welcome injection in the National Health Support Plan. Pakistan’s healthcare system needs a lot of work before it can be accessible for all 220 million citizens. Currently, there are numerous private and public healthcare centres in urban areas and major cities—although the quality of healthcare being provided varies greatly—but rural areas do not even have the basic facilities oftentimes.

In villages and far-flung regions, Basic Healthcare Units, Lady Health Workers and other subsidiary systems allow for citizens to access basic facilities. It is positive to see that the World Bank’s funds will be directed towards extending universal health coverage and to broaden primary healthcare systems as this is something that is sorely needed. At 57.99 deaths per a thousand births, our infant mortality rate makes us the 18th-worst country for infant health. We fare equally poorly in many other important health indicators.

This is why it is important to ensure that funds for healthcare are targeted strategically and utilised effectively. Many BHUs across the country are in poor shape; the government must start with an overhaul that ensures that all existing facilities can at least provide basic healthcare services. This must always include maternal and infant care.

We need to expand services beyond basic medical care. For this, the government will have to incentivise doctors to relocate to rural areas to expand coverage. This is something successive governments have looked into, without much progress.

Beyond that, more facilities must be created to ensure all citizens, no matter where they live, can at least get essential healthcare without having to travel to their provincial capital. This means that all districts must get their own hospitals that have diagnostic and laboratory tools for improved services.

The task to improve national healthcare is not easy, especially considering the fact that it is being reported that the next budget will almost halve our healthcare financing to Rs14 billion. It is hoped that the government reconsiders this, because of the damage it could cause to the health sector. We must be able to do beyond just meeting costs to keep up an overburdened system running. Both the federal and provincial governments must cooperate and spread out the meagre resources for health in the most effective way, alongside looking for avenues to expand funding wherever possible.