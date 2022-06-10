One killed, eight injured as dust storm lashes Peshawar

A child was killed and eight other persons sustained injuries roof and wall collapse incidents caused by dust storm which lashed Peshawar in Thursday evening.

According to details, several incidents of damage to property were reported due to dust storm that hit the provincial metropolis with an intensity of around 76 miles per hour.

Roof and wall collapse incidents were reported from Badabair, Kohat Road, Namak Mandi, Ganj Gate, Shah Dand and Mohallah Kuda Dad. Rescue 1122 teams are busy in rescue operations in the affected areas.