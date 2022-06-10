Pakistan’s public debt stands at Rs44.366tr

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s public debt has recorded at Rs44.366 trillion as the successive governments heavily depended on the borrowing to run the affairs instead of enhancing the tax to GDP ratio of the country.

The total public debt was recorded at Rs 44.366 trillion at the end-March 2022 registering an increase of Rs 4,500 billion during the first nine months of current fiscal year. Pakistan’s debt has increased by Rs19.413 trillion during PTI’s tenure from 2018 to March 2022.

Meanwhile, the country’s debt enhanced by Rs10.661 trillion in PML-N’s tenure from 2013 to 2018. It increased by Rs8.165 trillion in PPP’s tenure from 2008 to 2013. The country’s loan was only Rs6.127 trillion till 2008.

According to the latest Economic Survey 2021-22, the breakup of Rs44.366 trillion showed that the domestic debt stood at Rs28.076 trillion and external debt at Rs16.29 trillion. Domestic debt was recorded at Rs 28,076 billion at end-March 2022, registering an increase of Rs 1,811 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year. Domestic borrowing was made entirely from the financial markets. Government borrowed entirely through medium-to-long-term domestic debt instruments for financing of its fiscal deficit and retirement of short-term debt maturities i.e., the government retired a portion of treasury bills stock amounting to Rs 1.5 trillion which led to a reduction of short-term maturities in-line with the government’s commitment to reduce its Gross Financing Needs. An amount of Rs 569 billion was repaid to SBP; and government successfully issued Shariah Compliant Sukuks amounting to around Rs 1.1 trillion.

The external public debt was recorded at $88.8 billion at end-March 2022, increasing by around $2.3 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The debt stock of multilateral and bilateral sources had increased by US$ 2.9 billion. Gross inflows of around US$ 1 billion were recorded from the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), US$ 0.8 billion from Development Bank (IDB), and US$ 3 billion in form of Saudi time deposits. Overall, multilateral and bilateral loans are mostly contracted on concessional terms (low cost and longer tenor).

The debt stock of commercial loans registered a net decrease of around US$ 1.5 billion. It was mainly due to repayment of maturity from Chinese commercial banks amounting of US$ 2.3 billion in March 2022. However, this amount is expected to be received in June 2022. The government raised US$ 2 billion through international bond issuances (US$ 1 billion Eurobonds in July 2021 and US$ 1 billion Sukuk in January 2022) while it also repaid US$ 1 billion against maturing Sukuk. Therefore, the stock of Eurobonds/Sukuks witnessed net increase of US$ 1 billion during first nine months of ongoing fiscal year. The stock of Pakistan Banao Certificates and Naya Pakistan Certificates cumulatively increased by US$ 0.5 billion; and The stock of non-resident investment in government securities decreased by US$ 0.6 billion.

External public debt repayments were recorded at US$ 8,139 million during the first nine months of FY2021-22 as compared with US$ 5,148 million during the same period last year. This increase in repayments is primarily due to; (i) resumption of debt repayment to bilateral creditors in the third quarter of FY2021-22, which were deferred under Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI); (ii) US$ 1,000 million International Sukuk maturity in October 2021; and (iii) higher repayment of commercial loans maturities as stated above. Interest payments were recorded at US$ 1,297 million during the first nine months of FY2021-22 as compared to US$ 1,080 million during the same period of the preceding year. The main factors which increased the external interest servicing during the ongoing fiscal year were (i) resumption of interest payments to bilateral creditors in the third quarter of FY2021-22, which were deferred under DSSI; (ii) increase in global interest rates; and (iii) higher interest servicing against commercial loan portfolio and Eurobonds.