News Desk

PM summons special cabinet meeting ahead of Budget

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned special federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday) in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister s office at 11:00am during which approval will be sought to present the Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament.

According to sources, the federal cabinet will also decide on new taxes while increase in salaries and pensions of government employees will also be approved during the meeting.

