PPP expects relief in budget for common man: Marri

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party expects to overcome financial crises as coalition govt set to present national budget.

The government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP will present its first budget after ousting PTI-led government.

The government faces rising inflation and financial crises as it presents the budget. It is looking towards the friendly countries and the International Monetary Fund for relief.

PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, said she expects relief in the budget for the common man.

“The government is facing challenges but we hope to provide relief to the people in the budget,” she told The Nation.

Marri said that the state of the country’s economy is in dire straits and inflation has risen in the last four years.

She said the government cannot bring a change within days. “We will need time but in the near future, the people will see the outcome,” she added.

The Federal Minister said that if the coalition government questions the PTI’s performance, “they will start talking about a conspiracy.”

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said the PTI had played with the economy of the country.

He said PTI chairman Imran Khan was now making ‘shameful statements’ instead of proving his performance.

He rejected Imran Khan’s claims and said that the nation of Pakistan was fully capable of giving response to the enemies and thwarting the nefarious intentions of enemies.

“The irresponsible statement of Imran Khan, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion, is not only regrettable but also shameful. And on the foreign front, Pakistan has become isolated. Relations with friendly countries have been frozen due to Imran Khan’s wrong policies,” he maintained.

He said that the coalition government would set a precedent for the perpetrators of riots to avoid full accountability and accountability of mega-scandals.

The PPP leader said the government will try to accommodate the common man as much as possible.