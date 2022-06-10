The rise in human rights violations

We are a group of academics who are deeply concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan. In the last two months, there has been an alarming rise in human rights violations in Pakistan, including suppression of freedom of speech and making of fake blasphemy cases against political rivals.

We have seen concerning reports in April and May 2022, such as the arrest of political opponents including a female academic, former human rights minister, and outspoken activists, and cases and raids against several prominent TV anchors. These troubling developments violate the minimal requirements of democratic government, fundamental freedoms under the Constitution of Pakistan, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

ASSOCIATE PROF. HARIS AZIZ,

Australia.

