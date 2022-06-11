News Desk

Fazlur Rehman, Ch Shujaat Hussain discuss political situation, budget

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and agreed to work jointly for the sovereignty and development of the country.

During the meeting, consultation was held on the country’s political situation and the federal budget for FY2022-23 came under discussion.

Central Secretary General of JUI Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was also present at the meeting.

Fazlur Rehman and Chaudhry Shujaat said that the national government will utilize all resources to resolve all issues of the masses and consultation will continue to be held in this regard.

The two leaders agreed that in the current context, it is a priority to work together to bring the nation out of the economic crisis, keeping all differences at bay.

They said that the former rulers had pushed the country into an economic crisis and a joint effort was needed to end it.

