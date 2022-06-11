FIA apprehends human trafficker for allegedly swindling money for Canadian immigration

Rawalpindi-A team of Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of FIA Rawalpindi Circle apprehended a human trafficker from Manga Mandi for his alleged involvement in swindling money from a citizen for Canadian immigration, informed spokesman of the agency on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ghulam Hussain against whom a case was also registered with Police Station FIA AHTC Rawalpindi Circle, he added.

According to him, AHTC of FIA received a complaint from a citizen that Ghulam Hussain had swindled Rs 10 million from him for helping him in getting immigration. He said the victim added that the accused went into hiding after receiving an amount from him. The applicant appealed FIA AHTC to register a case against the accused and to arrest him. The spokesman added a case was registered against the accused after which Deputy Director AHTC Rawalpindi Circle Sikandar Hayat constituted a special team under supervision of Inspector Waheed Khan which carried out a raid at Manga Mandi and held the accused. DG FIA appreciated the efforts of AHTC Rawalpindi Circle for netting a human trafficker.

Separately, Special Judge Central/FIA Sajjad Hussain Sindhar had sent two human traffickers behind the bars on charges of hoodwinking people into paying them cash after promising them jobs abroad.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 0.6 million on both convicted human traffickers. The two convicts have been identified as Asif Chohan and Shaukat Ali.

According to details, Special Judge Central/FIA took up the cases during which the special prosecutor of FIA argued that the accused Asif Chohan had swindled Rs 260,000 from a citizen by luring him for a job in foreign country. He added the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) Rawalpindi had registered a case against the accused in complaint of victim on 1/4/2016 and held the accused. He pleaded with the court to award punishment to the accused as he had confessed his crime.

Similarly, he told court another accused namely Shaukat Ali also committed the crime of swindling money from a citizen for a foreign job. FIA held him after filing a case against him in 2013 and submitted a challan before the court. The defense lawyers opposed the arguments of the prosecutor and urged the court to release their clients.

After completion of arguments of both parties, Special Judge Central/FIA Rawalpindi awarded 10 years imprisonment to accused Asif Chohan whereas sent another accused Shaukat Ali behind the prisons for six years. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on the accused.

Meanwhile, FIA Islamabad Zone Director Waqar Ahmed Chohan has appreciated the efforts of investigators of FIA for netting the human traffickers and getting them punished by a court of law.

Separately, court sends 2 human traffickers behind the bars