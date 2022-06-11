French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni moves to Real Madrid on 6-year deal

Real Madrid have inked a contract with Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco on a six-year deal.

“Real Madrid C. F. and AS Monaco have reached an agreement over the transfer of Aurélien Tchouaméni, who joins the club on a six-year deal,” the Spanish giants said on Saturday.

Real Madrid’s new arrival is set to be unveiled on Tuesday after medical checks.

Tchouameni, 22, played 37 matches for Bordeaux before moving to Monaco in 2020.

He scored eight goals and made seven assists in 95 appearances for Monaco.

Tchouameni was also tapped nine times for the French national team since his debut in September.