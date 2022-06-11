Govt to collect Rs750b as petroleum levy

ISLAMABAD – The government has set an ambitious petroleum levy collection target of Rs 750 billion in coming fiscal, 23pc higher than the current fiscal, which indicates that the prices of petroleum products in country might not reduce even with decrease in international oil prices. Currently there is zero petroleum levy on oil, but the incumbent government has projected a target of Rs 750billion PL for upcoming fiscal which is 23pc higher than projected petroleum levy collection of Rs 610 billion in 2021-22.

The government has projected collection of Rs 1.999 trillion from the non-tax revenues during upcoming fiscal which is slightly less than the current collections of Rs 2.079trillion.It projects to collect levy and fees of Rs 35.151 billion to be collected as mobile handset levy Rs 10billion, fee collection by ICT administration Rs 25.098billion and airport fee Rs 53 million. Similarly Rs 279.64billion will be collected income of properties and enterprise, which include Rs 50billion from PTA (3G / 4G Licences), Rs 9billion Pakistan Telecom Authority (Surplus), Rs 39.652billion mark up (Provinces), Rs 100billion mark up (PSEs & Others), Rs 80.300billion dividends, and Rs 605 million from Regulatory Authorities (Surplus/ Penalties).

The collection of Rs 354.044billion projected under receipt from civil administration and other functionaries which includes Rs 300 billion SBP profit, Rs 13.621billion general administration, Rs 30.222billion defence, Rs 3.850billion law and order, Rs 3.947billion community services and Rs 2.504billion for social services.

Similarly the government has also projected collection of Rs 1331billion under miscellaneous receipt which includes Rs 25.971billion from economic services, Rs 25billion foreign grants, extraordinary receipts (UNO) Rs 45billion, extraordinary receipts (other) Rs 31billion, Rs 35billion for citizenship, naturalization & passport fee and others Rs 56.031billion.

The government has also projected an increase of Rs 70 billion in the collection of Gas infrastructure development cess, and has estimated to collect Rs 200 billion in the upcoming fiscal against Rs 130billion collection target during current fiscal.

As per budget documents, the government has projected collection of Rs 40billion in gas development surcharge in the upcoming fiscal. The government, according the documents, is eyeing on collecting Rs 70billion royalty on crude oil. It has also been projected that the government will collect increase royalty on natural gas, and has estimated to collect Rs70billion in the upcoming fiscal.

The government has also projected to collect Rs 10billion from windfall levy on crude oil, Rs 8billion from petroleum levy on LPG, and Rs 20billion from discount retained on local crude price. It has also been projected to increase petroleum levy collection to Rs 750billion in 2021-22.