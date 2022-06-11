Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in the wee hours on Saturday in Kulgam.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in the Khandipora area of the district.

After the incident, the area was completely cordoned off and mobile and internet services were also suspended.

A search operation was underway in the area till the last information was received.