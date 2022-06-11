Islamabad gets Rs1.5b to start 2 new metros

ISLAMABAD – The capital city will have two new mass transit bus systems between Rawat to Faizabad and Bhara Kahu to Faizabad as the federal government has made a token allocation of Rs.1.5 billion against the total cost of Rs.20 billion for these two projects.

The Public Sector Development Program included two new metro bus projects each worth of Rs.10 million but Rs.500 million are allocated for Bhara Kahu to Faizabad Metro Bus and Rs.1000 million for Rawat – Faizabad Metro Bus, which will be used in next financial year.

After the development of these two new metro routes, the federal capital will become fully integrated with a state of the art metro bus service as two metro tracks from Faizabad to Secretariat and Peshawar Mor to New International Airport have already been made functional.

It is pertinent to mention here that while keeping the problems of the citizens, the incumbent Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed have already initiated work to run temporary bus service on existing routes as stopgap arrangements.

Work to construct bus stations has already been started and it is expected that soon 15 buses will be on the road on these routes. Out of total, 10 buses will be operated from Rawat to Faizabad while 5 buses will travel between Bhara Kahu to Faizabad.

Sources informed that both the new metro bus services at present are in planning phase and consultants are being engaged to design the project after which the same will be awarded in coming years.

According to a study conducted earlier, there will be four metro bus routes in Islamabad named after different colours of red, orange, green and blue. At present, red and orange routes are operational while aforementioned funds are earmarked for the rest of two routes; green and the blue.