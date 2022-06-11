News Desk

Nation hit with lightning through historic deficit in budget: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that the nation was with lightening through deficit in budget.

The former Interior Minister Rashid while terming the hike in prices of daily routine items, said in a tweet that the increase of the prices of petrol, gas, electricity and ghee was part of the budget and now the fax tax on fertilizers, natural gas, and vendors  electric bills is also part of it.

He added that declining foreign remittances and foreign exchange reserves were leading to economic default. The nation should wait 45 days for the cruel decisions of the imported government.

