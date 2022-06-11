PHC grants transit bail to Sindh opp leader

Peshawar-Like several other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Sindh Assembly’s opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh also got transit bail from the Peshawar High Court on Friday.

Justice Roohul Amin while hearing the case granted bail to the PTI leader for 15 days. Sheikh had filed a bail plea in two cases.

Adil Sheikh had previously approached the Islamabad High Court, which rejected his plea for protective bail on Thursday after which he approached the Peshawar High Court.

Previously, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, ex-governor Shah Farman and provincial minister Shahram Tarakai have also been granted transit bail by the PHC.