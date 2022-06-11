News Desk

Plane narrowly misses accident at Lahore airport

A Dubai-bound flight on Saturday narrowly missed an accident soon after leaving the Lahore airport after a bird hit it.

According to details, the bird hit the plane soon after it took off from the Lahore airport. “The plane was at an altitude of 900-feet when it encountered the accident,” the airport manager said.

The captain of the flight immediately reached out to the authorities at the Lahore airport for an emergency landing and later safely landed the plane.

This is the second accident involving a plane today after the first incident occurred at Peshawar airport where a private airline’s flight made an emergency landing at Peshawar airport after turbulence in flight owing to rough weather.

Flight number PA-602 faced turbulence owing to bad weather causing fear and panic in passengers of the flight.

Flight Captain with presence of mind and expertise steered the aircraft to the high altitude. The Captain communicating with the air traffic controller of Peshawar airport sought permission for an emergency landing of the flight.

The flight safely landed at Peshawar airport, sources. The flight scare incident took place yesterday, according to sources.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

National

Rain expected in most parts of country including Punjab

National

Punjab cabinet expansion: 20 ministers likely to take oath on Sunday

Islamabad

Nation hit with lightning through historic deficit in budget: Sheikh Rasheed

National

PPP Senator Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

Islamabad

Tax collection target of over Rs7000b set for next fiscal year: Chairman FBR

Lahore

Punjab CM directs to prepare plan to stabilize prices of necessary daily use items

Islamabad

Target of next year’s budget is fiscal consolidation, provision of relief to masses: Miftah

Islamabad

Weekly Inflation rate reaches all-time high

Lahore

Lahore student ends life over ‘tough’ examination paper

1 of 8,948

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More