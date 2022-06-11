News Desk

PM approves new transit visa policy for Afghan citizens: Sufi

Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Initiatives Salman Sufi Saturday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has approved a new transit visa policy for Afghan immigrant citizens.

Taking notice of the issues faced by the Afghan citizens and the illegal immigration, the prime minister had accorded his nod to the new policy of ‘on arrival visa for Afghan refugees who needed to pass through Pakistan to reach their destination countries that had approved their immigration, he added.

Sufi further informed that under the new policy, the government of Pakistan would issue 30-day transit visas to the Afghan citizens within 24hours, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Those countries that had granted immigration to the Afghan citizens, could apply for transit visas from Pakistan, he added.

