News Desk

PM asks to hold discussion on sanctity of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in NA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to hold a discussion on the sanctity of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in the National Assembly on Monday.

In a statement today [Saturday], the Prime Minister strongly condemned BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks.

He said the remarks have hurt the sentiments of 1.25 billion Muslims across the world. He said the Muslims are also protesting it.

The Prime Minister said the National Assembly should also pass a resolution against the reprehensible incident in India. He said the resolution will send a clear message to the world that we are ready to render any sacrifice for the sake of the sanctity of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

