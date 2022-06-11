PPP meeting stresses for taking terrorism-related decisions through Parliament

A high-level meeting of PPP was held in Zardari House Islamabad to discuss in depth the issue of terrorism, particularly in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan with the TTA & TTP.

The hybrid meeting presided over by former President Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was attended by senior party leaders.

A statement issued by Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar said that the meeting reiterated the Party’s position that all decisions must be taken by the parliament and thus the parliament must be taken on board.

The party also decided to reach out to allied parties to create a consensus on the way forward.

The meeting was attended among others by two former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez ASHRAF, Ms. Faryal Talpur, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Nayyer Bukhari, Najmuddin president PPP KPK, Faisal Karim Kundi, Humayun Khan, Ch Yasin, Qamar Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Akhunzada Chattan, Rukhsana Bangash, Nisar Khuro, and Farhatullah Babar.