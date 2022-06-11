Punjab cabinet expansion: 20 ministers likely to take oath on Sunday

20 ministers are likely to take oath on Sunday in the second phase of Punjab cabinet’s expansion.

As per sources, Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Mian Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman and Khwaja Imran Nazir will likely to be included in the Punjab cabinet. While Colonel (R) Ayyub, Yawar Zamman, Malik Tanvir Aslam, Bilal Yasin, Zakkia Shahnawaz, Manshaullah Butt, and Jahangir Khanzada will also be taking the oath.

Other names like Colonel (R) Tariq, Azma Bukhari, Kazim Ali Peerzada, Malik Nadeem Kamrana, Tahir Khalil Sindhu and Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar are also likely to be included in the cabinet.

Ministers from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will also be included in the cabinet. Three Minister and two Advisors of PPP can be included in the Punjab cabinet.