Punjab CM directs to prepare plan to stabilize prices of necessary daily use items

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday directed to prepare a comprehensive plan to stabilize prices of necessary daily use items in the province.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today (Saturday), he asked the government officials concerned to become more active to ensure provision of daily use items to the people at reasonable rates.

The Chief Minister directed District Administrations to make regularly field visits for controlling prices. He also directed to further improve the supply chain of necessary daily items.

