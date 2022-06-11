Rain expected in most parts of country including Punjab

Rain with wind and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, gusty winds are likely in central and southern Punjab and lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degrees centigrade, Murree eighteen, Lahore thirty-two, Karachi thirty, Peshawar and Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-seven degrees centigrade.