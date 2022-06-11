Religious, political parties denounce BJP members for blasphemy

Rawalpindi/islamabad-The religious and political parties along with members of civil society took out big rallies on Friday in protest against defamatory comments about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by some members of the Indian ruling party.

Political leaders, religious scholars and members of civil society called on the government to send a strong condemnation message to the Indian authorities against disrespect to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Speakers addressed rallies taken out at Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, Mareer Chowk, Committee Chowk, Adiala Road and in Islamabad.

Charged protesters who were holding placards, party flags, banners and wearing green coloured caps and ribbons also chanted slogans in favour of Prophet (PBUH) and against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP members.

Police, Rangers and FC made comprehensive security arrangements to shield the rallies and to maintain law and order on the occasion. No untoward incident occurred anywhere in twin cities.

A rally was taken out by Jamaat-e-Islami with a large number of people attending the rally. The rally was led by JI Provincial Secretary General Iqbal Khan while Deputy Secretary General Rasal Khan Babar, Ameer JI Rawalpindi Syed Arif Shirazi were also accompanying him.

The speakers vehemently denounced insulting remarks to a female member of BJP and demanded complete boycott of Indian products.

Similarly, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, led by Qazi Abdul Rashid, also carried out a big rally at Chuhur Chowk on Peshawar Road to register strong protest against blasphemy committed by members of Indian ruling party.

In Liaquat Bagh, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders including North Punjab Ameer Syed Inayyat Ul Haq Shah Sultanpuri, Muhammad Ali Jamal, Qari Muhammad Shafique Qadri and others also gathered and staged a protest demo against insulting remarks of Indian members of ruling party. Later, participants also marched towards Faizabad from Liaquat Bagh.

Pakistan Ideology Party Chief Syed Shaheer Haider Malik Sialvi along with scores of people also agitated against the blasphemy by Indian female member of BJP. A rally was also taken out by the PIP from Liaquat Bagh to Committee Chowk.

Participants of the rally were chanting slogans against the Indian PM Modi, the BJP and demanding government to end diplomatic relations with India.

Former Federal Minsiter Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and his nephew MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique also organized a public rally outside Lal Haveli. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that if the Indian government fails to punish the offenders, it would tarnish the constitutional image of the country as a secular state. He said the government should kick out Indian High Commissioner from Pakistan besides ending diplomatic relations and boycotting Indian products.

Sheikh Rashid also bashed former PM Nawaz Sharif for having friendship with Indian government and leaders.

The participants of the rally also chanted slogans against Indian leaders for targeting Muslims for a long time and urged all Muslims across the world to be united against any oppression.

Other speakers of the rally also called for a boycott of Indian products until the country abandons its anti-Muslim stance.

Likewise, Jamaat-e-Islami and other religious parties took out a massive rally in Islamabad to denounce the BJP members for insulting remarks. The participants of rally attempted to march towards Indian High Commissioner in Diplomatic Enclave but a heavy contingent of Islamabad police, assisted by FC, stopped the marchers at Sarena Chowk. Earlier, the district administration sealed the roads leading to Red Zone by placing containers.

Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir, on the other hand, directed the police and law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in the capital.