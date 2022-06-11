Rs9.5 trillion federal budget tabled, aimed at economic stabilisation

| Current expenditure estimated at Rs8.69 trillion | Budget deficit stands at Rs3.798 trillion | Debt servicing to consume Rs3.95 trillion | BISP, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and others programs to get Rs1.242 trillion | Tax collection target set at Rs7.004 trillion | Non-tax collection target fixed at Rs2 trillion | Rs800 billion allocated for PSDP | Inflation rate to be reduced to 11.5pc | Imports to be slashed to $70b from current

$76b while exports target set at $35b from $31 billion | HEC to get Rs44b | Finance minister says PTI govt borrowed record Rs20,000b

ISLAMABAD – Claiming to address mammoth economic challenges and to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme, the coalition government on Friday presented annual budget 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs9.5 trillion, relying on ambitious tax as well as non-tax collection target and massive foreign borrowing.

This might be the first federal budget [2022-23], which was smoothly presented without any interruption by the opposition. Unlike the presentations of previous finance bills, the house saw a thin presence as all the treasury benches MNAs did not participate in the sitting.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail, presenting the finance bill 2022-23, announced popular measures including a 15 percent raise in salaries of civil servants.

The finance minister informed that the government has budgeted total current expenditure at Rs8.69 trillion for FY23, which is 15.5 percent higher than last year’s budgeted.

Miftah, embarrassingly pronouncing some common words wrongly in his Urdu speech, kept blaming the PTI government’s tenure for the current deteriorating economic situation.

Owing to the bad governance during the last quarter to four years, he informed that Pakistan stood third amongst sizeable countries in high prices. “Seventy five million people are forced to live a poor life. The number increased by 20 million during the quarter to four years, and six million people lost their jobs,” he informed.

The Minister said the previous government borrowed Rs 20,000 billion during its tenure of quarter to four years which is equal to 80 percent of the total debt taken since the times of Liaqat Ali, Khawaja Nazim-u-Din, Ayub Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif till Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The government has set an ambitious tax collection by introducing massive revenue generation measures of Rs355 billion, projected massive foreign loans, slightly increasing subsidies and introducing austerity plan at government’s level. The coalition government has announced to give 15 percent raise in salaries of civil servants.

Total outlay of the federal budget is around Rs9.5 trillion for the next fiscal year with deficit of Rs3.798 trillion (4.9 percent of the GDP). The government has budgeted total current expenditure at Rs8.69 trillion for FY23, which is 15.5 per cent higher than last year’s budgeted. Debt servicing would consume massive part of the budget as it is estimated at Rs3.95 trillion, Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) Rs800 billion, defence budget Rs1.523 trillion, civil government’s expenditures Rs550 billion, pensions Rs530 billion and subsidies amount is projected at Rs699 billion. The government has allocated Rs1.242 trillion for grants for various programmes like Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and others.

In revenues, the government has set a tax collection target at Rs7.004 trillion for the upcoming financial year. The centre would transfer Rs4.1 trillion to the four provinces under National Finance Commission (NFC) award. Meanwhile, the non-tax collection target is set Rs2 trillion.

The Finance Minister vowed to achieve economic growth without widening of current account deficit. “The problem of our economy is that growth is 3-4pc, but when it moves up to 5-6pc, our current account deficit goes out of control, because we give priority to the elite, which increases our imports. We need to adopt new thinking, to facilitate the lower-income section to increase domestic production,” the minister said. He said the government had to move towards “sustainable growth”, adding that the growth target for next year was set at 5 per cent.

It has projected to reduce the inflation rate to 11.5 percent in the next fiscal year, which is currently on the higher side. Tax to GDP is estimated to enhance to 9.2 percent in 2022-23 from 8.6 percent of the current fiscal year. Budget deficit has targeted to reduce to 4.9 percent of the GDP in next financial year from 8.9 percent of this year. Primary balance, difference between revenues and expenditures without interest payment, is projected at surplus of 0.19 percent from deficit of 2.9 percent.

Miftah Ismail announced to reduce the trade deficit by reducing imports and exports of the country. Imports are projected at $70 billion for FY23 as compared to $76 billion of FY22. Exports are estimated to increase to $35 billion from $31 billion.

About the incentives for the youth, he said an integrated system will be introduced to increase the role of educated youth in country’s development. “Under “Youth Employment Policy”, two million youngsters’ access to employment opportunities will be ensured,” he said adding that young men and women will be provided interest free loan up to Rs 5,00,000.

He said, “Young people will be able to access an ‘Integrated Job Portal’ and guidance through these centers.” For encouraging the youth talent and entrepreneurship, he said ‘Innovation League’ will be established. “Talent Hunt and Sports Drive’ Programme shall be devised for youngsters aged 11-25 years,” he informed.

The government has announced an austerity plan to control the soaring expenditures. Under the plan, there would be complete ban on purchase of new vehicles and furniture. The government has reduced the petrol limit by 40 percent for cabinet’s members and civil servants. There would be ban on foreign trips on government’s expenditures except important visits.

The Finance Minister has also announced that the government has earmarked Rs570 billion for power subsidies to protect masses from high electricity bills in scorching heat. Similarly, it has kept Rs71 billion for petroleum sector. He said that the government would soon announce new gas rates, which would make local industries competitive to enhance exports of the country. The government has also enhanced the development budget of Higher Education Commission (HEC) by 67 percent to Rs44 billion. Meanwhile, it has allocated the current budget for HEC at Rs65 billion.

Miftah assured that the coalition government will pull Pakistan out of the economic crisis: “We have done it before, we can do it, we will do it.”

Cabinet approves federal budget

The special cabinet meeting, which met here with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, gave approval to the federal budget.

Earlier, the cabinet was briefed about the salient features of the budget by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

The PM lauded the hard work by the government’s economic team in preparation of the budget.