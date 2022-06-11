Speaker Punjab Assembly meets Former Punjab CM

Former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and a delegation of former ministers called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi on Saturday.

Other leaders including Farooq Awan, Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Ali Abbas Shah, and Sibtain Khan were also present at the meeting.

The delegation apprised Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of the actions taken by the government against them.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly condemned the filing of terrorism cases against PTI leaders and workers.

Punjab police were unnecessarily harassing members of the Punjab Assembly and staff, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi further said that the assembly staff preparing for the budget session are being arrested. How will the budget meeting be when the assembly staff will get arrested?

Fake rulers are violating parliamentary traditions by filing terrorist charges against esteemed members of parliament, said Speaker Punjab Assembly.