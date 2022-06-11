News Desk

Tax collection target of over Rs7000b set for next fiscal year: Chairman FBR

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad says tax collection target of over 7000 billion rupees has been set for the next fiscal year.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, he said in this budget, our main focus is on direct taxes as 75 percent of our proposals are linked with income tax and direct taxes.

The Chairman FBR said relief has been given in the budget to ease burden of the common man.

On the occasion, the Chairman FBR was briefed that tax rebates have been introduced for Agro-based items, packaging sector, textile, chemicals, footwear, material used in LED lights and 26 ingredients used in Pharmaceutical.

