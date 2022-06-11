News Desk

Weekly Inflation rate reaches all-time high

The inflation rate in the country reached an all-time high of 23.98%, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to the number provided by the PBS, the inflation rate in the country in the previous week cross an all-time high and reached 23.98%.

Prices of at least 33 essential items were increased in the previous week, while petroleum prices also went up by Rs30.

The price of potatoes went up by Rs3.10 per kg, while per kg of tomatoes ascended by Rs4. Price of branded cooking oils spiked by 28/kg while normal cooking oil increased by Rs38 per 5-litre pack.

Similarly, the price for lentils, salt, beef, mutton, Sugar, Onion and Milk also increased in the previous week.

However, the price of five essential items decreased, and 13 items remained unchanged.

Inflation has been on a rise amid economic and political turmoil in the country for the past three months. The inflation rate increased last week too.

On June 3, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation increased by 2 per cent during the week ended on June 2, according to data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The inflation rate was recorded at 20.04 per cent, PBS data showed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

National

Rain expected in most parts of country including Punjab

National

Punjab cabinet expansion: 20 ministers likely to take oath on Sunday

Lahore

Plane narrowly misses accident at Lahore airport

Islamabad

Nation hit with lightning through historic deficit in budget: Sheikh Rasheed

National

PPP Senator Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

Islamabad

Tax collection target of over Rs7000b set for next fiscal year: Chairman FBR

Lahore

Punjab CM directs to prepare plan to stabilize prices of necessary daily use items

Islamabad

Target of next year’s budget is fiscal consolidation, provision of relief to masses: Miftah

Lahore

Lahore student ends life over ‘tough’ examination paper

1 of 9,885

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More