Fierce fighting in east Ukraine as Zelensky says world must not look away

Fierce fighting in east Ukraine as Zelensky says world must not look away

MYKOLAIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s forces were “doing everything” to stop the Russian of­fensive, with fierce bat­tles in the east and the south.

Kyiv said Saturday it had launched new air strikes in the captured southern region of Kherson, one of the first areas to be taken by Russia after the February 24 invasion.

But Zelensky said “very difficult battles” were ongoing, including in the eastern Donbas region where Moscow has concentrated its fire­power, especially around the eastern industrial city of Severodonetsk.

“Ukrainian troops are doing ev­erything to stop the offensive of the occupiers,” Zelensky said in an ad­dress. In the Mykolaiv region near the front line in the south, the regional governor stressed the urgent need for international military assistance. “Russia’s army is more powerful, they have a lot of artillery and ammo. For now, this is a war of artillery… and we are out of ammo,” Vitaliy Kim said.