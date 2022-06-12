Imran Khan to decide on name of PA opposition leader today

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will decide on the name of the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly today ahead of the budget session on June 13.

Former Punjab law minister Raja Basharat confirmed that Imran Khan will decide the name of the opposition leader. “The name will be finalized in today’s meeting of the parliamentary party,” he said.

PTI Parliamentary Leader Sibtain Khan said that so far, the name of the opposition leader is not being finalized and Imran Khan will give a final go-ahead in this regard.

“It may be possible that a deputy opposition leader will also be announced by the chairman,” he said.

The Punjab government has summoned a meeting of the provincial assembly on June 13 for the presentation of the budget, however, it seems difficult in the presence of the Speaker Parvez Elahi that it would sail through easily from the assembly amid no obvious majority for both sides of the aisle after de-seating of 25 PTI lawmakers by the ECP.

Another key issue with regard to the budget is appointment of a finance minister as currently the slot remains vacant after the Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is yet to allocate any portfolios in the federal cabinet.

It is however expected as per reports that Awais Leghari and Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman are frontrunners for the slot.