Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Services, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Drabgam area of the district.

The authorities also suspended internet service in the area.

Meanwhile, Indian police during house raids arrested three youth in Srinagar and Islamabad areas.