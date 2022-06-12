News Desk

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Services, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Drabgam area of the district.

The authorities also suspended internet service in the area.

Meanwhile, Indian police during house raids arrested three youth in Srinagar and Islamabad areas.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

We’ll still be rocking in 2035, says Def Leppard

Entertainment

Amber Heard speaks about social media ‘hate and vitriol’ of Johnny Depp trial

Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson is an EGOT winner

Entertainment

Kate Middleton reacts to losing Duchess of Cambridge title in rare comment

National

Pakistan pip India in ICC ODI Team Rankings

National

Highlighting feats of young Pak mountaineers vital to build country’s soft image: President

National

New Zealand establish 128-run lead over England

National

Shadab shines as Pakistan whitewash Windies 3-0

National

Inter-Divisional TT Championship commences in Kohsar Sports Festival

Business

President asks taxpayers to approach FTO for cost-free, speedy justice

1 of 9,906

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More