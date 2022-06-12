News Desk

LG polls: CM Sindh’s two advisors resign, more to follow

Two advisors to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah have resigned from their positions to contest the upcoming LG polls.

According to details, multiple important advisors and other government officials have resigned from their positions ahead of the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh to contest the polls.

Chief Minister special advisors Abdullah Murada and Arsalan Sheikh resigned from their position on Sunday. More advisors and government officials will resign from their positions as soon as the party ticket is issued to them, sources say.

While at least 946 candidates from 14 districts had been elected unopposed in the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh.

Among the 946, 135 had been elected as Chairman, and Vice-Chairman, while the election will be contested on the remaining 752 Chairman and Vice-Chairman seats. While 107 out of 794 district council seats had been filled unopposed, the remaining will be decided via elections.

While 622 seats out of a total of 3548 general ward counsellors had been filled unopposed.

PPP has a stronghold in the 14 provinces the LG polls will be held in the first phase but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has joined hands with the GDA to give a strong contest to the PPP.

Former governor Imran Ismail and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Saddaruddin Shah held discussions on the upcoming LG elections in Sindh. The meeting was also attended by GDA MPA Nand Kumar Goklani, PTI’s Ali Junejo and others.

