Miftah Ismail for expediting edible oil import process

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Saturday directed to expedite the process for import of edible oil from Malaysia and Indonesia to ensure the smooth supply to the consumers and stabilise the price hike of edible oil.

The minister presided over a meeting of the Committee on edible oil availability, at Finance Division. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Secretary Ministry of Industries & Production, Secretary Commerce, Secretary NFS&R, representatives from Vanaspati Manufacturers Association and senior officers attended the meeting. Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production apprised the Committee on the stock position of the edible oil in the country and updated on the import situation of edible oil from Indonesia and Malaysia. It was informed that sufficient stock of edible oil is available in the country and edible oil tankers from Malaysia and Indonesia, arriving during this month, will improve the stock position and support in stabilizing the price. It was also informed that Minister for Industries and Production is leaving for Indonesia to hold important talks with Indonesian authorities in this regard. Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed the representatives of Vanaspati Manufacturers Association to visit their prices and contribute in reducing the prices for the support of common man.