OGDCL produces 822 TPD LPG in nine months

ISLAMABAD – Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has produced around 822 tons per day (TPD) liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) during first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared to 802 TPD of corresponding period of the last year.

“The higher production has been achieved mainly from Lela, Nashpa and TAY fields,” according to an official report available with APP. However, the company reported that oil and gas production had been impacted primarily by natural decline at Rajian, Chanda, Nashpa, KPD-TAY and Qadirpur fields. The lower production was recorded on account of annual turn around (ATA) at six production fields including Qadirpur, Mela, Nashpa, Sinjhoro and Uch-I & II. Likewise, decline in production share from NJV fields also contributed towards lower output. The company’s average daily net oil and gas production clocked in at 36,173 Barrel (BBL) and 828 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF), which were 36,836 BBL and 865 MMCF during the period under review.

The company carried out 70 work-over jobs comprising 12 with rig and 58 rig-less to arrest natural decline and sustain production from mature wells.

Moreover, it completed pressure build-up survey jobs at various wells of producing fields including Mela, Pasahki, Nashpa, Qadirpur, Maru-Reti, Uch and Kunnar to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters.