Pakistan condemns brutal treatment of Muslims protesting in India

Pakistan has strongly condemned the heavy-handed treatment by the Indian authorities of Muslims who were registering a peaceful protest over the blasphemous remarks of the two members of the ruling political party BJP against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said this is a new low in the Indian government’s repressive ‘Hindutva’ inspired majoritarian policy aimed at demonizing and persecuting minorities, especially Muslims.

It said Pakistan denounces this shameful treatment of Indian Muslim citizens by the Indian government and expresses its solidarity with the Muslims of India in these testing times.

The statement further said it is alarming that despite the global condemnation of the BJP officials’ sacrilegious remarks, the Indian government’s reaction has been muted, while on the other hand the BJP-RSS regime has persisted in its Islamophobic actions and has shamefully chosen to handle public protest with brutal and indiscriminate use of force.

Pakistan once again strongly urges India to ensure that demonstrable action is taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Spokesperson urged the international community to also take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India. India must be held accountable for stifling the rights of the minorities, especially Muslims, and ensure that Muslims living in India are not victimized for practicing their faith and religious beliefs.