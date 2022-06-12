PM approves transit visa policy for Afghans

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has approved a new transit visa policy for the Afghan immigrant citizens for their short term stay in Pakistan.

Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Initiatives Salman Sufi in a statement on Saturday said that taking a notice of the issues faced by the Afghan citizens, the prime minister has accorded approval to the new policy of ‘on arrival visa for Afghan refugees who need to pass through Pakistan to reach their destination countries that have approved their immigration.

Pakistan will issue a 30-day transit visas to the Afghan citizens within 24 hours so that Afghan refugees awaiting their immigrant foreign visa could stay in Pakistan on transit.

Sufi also said that those countries that have granted immigration to the Afghan citizens could apply for transit visas from Pakistan.