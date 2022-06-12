PM for precautionary measures ahead of above-normal rainfall

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to concerned ministries and departments for contingency measures ahead of rainfall in country,

The Met Office has forecast the onset of the monsoon in the country during the last week of June with above normal rainfall.

The pre-monsoon rain spell may begin from second week of the current month.

The prime minister has directed the ministries and authorities to prepare contingency plans and for the rainfall after the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PM has directed government departments to keep alert and take steps for precautionary measures for the areas, which can be affected by the above normal rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

He also urged for steps for the availability of relief items and a comprehensive strategy of coordination between the federal government and the provinces.

“Steps should also be taken to ensure protection of crops, livestock and losses,” he urged.

He also stressed for a mechanism to give timely warning to the residents of the areas under threat of the adverse weather events.

He also directed the government authorities to ensure water drainage and clearance of waterways and drains ahead of the rainfall.

PMD in its outlook for June has predicted above normal rainfall in the country this monsoon.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to be above normal in Punjab and Sindh, whereas slightly above normal expected in remaining parts of the country, the Met Office said.

“First phase of monsoon from 1st July to mid-August is expected to be wetter as compared to the last phase from mid-August to the end of September,” according to the weather outlook.

Possible extreme weather events over catchment areas may generate riverine floods in the major rivers, PMD cautioned. Heavy rainfall events may trigger flash flooding in hilly areas and urban flooding in plain areas such as major cities of Sindh, Punjab, AJK and KP during the season.