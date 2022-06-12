PPP bosses for parliament’s role to counter terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has agreed that the Parliament be taken into confidence over the recent high level contacts with Afghan Taliban and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.

The agreement reached during a high-level meeting of the party held under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House here.

The meeting discussed in depth the issue of terrorism particularly in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan with the TTA and TTP.

The hybrid meeting was also attended by senior party leadership which discussed and debated the entire matter. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who attended the meeting through video link due to his quarantine period, took the leadership into confidence over the talks held with TTP and TTA so far aimed at bringing peace in Pakistan.

The party also decided to reach out to the ruling allied parties to create consensus on the way forward.

The meeting was attended among others by two former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Faryal Talpur, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Nayyer Bukhari, President ppp KP Najmuddin, Faisal Karim Kundi, Humayun Khan, Ch Yasin, Qamar Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Akhunzada Chattan, Rukhsana Bangash, Nisar Khuro and Farhatullah Babar.

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar after the meeting said that the meeting had reiterated the party’s position that all decisions must be taken by the parliament and thus the parliament must be taken on board.

A series of meetings were recently held between representatives of Pakistan and the outlawed TTP in Kabul to broker a peace deal. The Afghan Taliban government is acting as a mediator. A tribal jirga, comprising elders, politicians and others from the erstwhile tribal areas, also visited Afghanistan and met TTP leaders.

The flurry of meetings led to the TTP announcing an indefinite ceasefire.

On June 3, Pakistan had welcomed the ceasefire announced by the banned TTP, as the federal government for the first time publicly acknowledged it was negotiating a peace deal with the outlawed outfit.

The confirmation from the government came a day after the TTP extended the ceasefire for an indefinite period after the Pakistani tribal jirga visited Kabul and held talks with the TTP leadership.