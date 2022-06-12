Punjab CS reviews relief measures

FAISALABAD – Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Saturday paid a visit to Faisalabad to review the measures being taken to provide relief to people.

The CS inspected various shops, flour and fertilizer sale points in in tehsil City, Chak Jhumra, and Djikot, besides visiting General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony. He reviewed the sale process of urea and listened to the problems of the farmers. During the inspection, the chief secretary also inquired about the quality and availability of flour.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the purpose of the visit to the districts was to review the measures taken for the provision of relief to the people. He appealed to the farmers to use all fertilizers in proportion instead of urea only.

The chief secretary said that the Punjab government was giving huge subsidy for the supply of flour at a discounted price. He directed that administrative measures should be taken continuously to stabilise the prices. He said that availability of food items at fixed price would be ensured. He said that ‘rehri bazaars’ have been set up for the convenience of the people but the flow of traffic should not be affected due to them.

Briefing the chief secretary, the deputy commissioner Faisalabad said that steps were being taken to control the prices of commodities as per government directives, and ‘rehri bazaars’ have been set up to supply fruits and vegetables at cheaper rates. Everywhere 10kg bag of flour is available in abundance for Rs490. He said that construction work of indoor block in General Hospital is in progress.

Later, the CS presided over the meeting of Price Control Committees of the division at the Commissioner’s Office. The meeting was attended by parliamentarians including Rana Ali Abbas, Rai Haider Kharal, Mian Tahir Jamil, Rana Shoaib Idrees, ex-parliamentarians Sh Ejaz Ahmad, Mian Abdul Manan, Commissioner Faisalabad Zahid Hussain, deputy commissioners Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh and representatives of traders’ organisations.

WASA starts potable water 24 hours in 10 localities

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), in collaboration with JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), has started provision of potable drinking water round the clock in 10 localities of the city under a pilot project. During a meeting on Saturday, Managing Director (MD) WASA Abu Bakar Imran said that new pipelines were laid down in 10 localities including Sarfraz Colony, Madina Town X-Block, Y-Block and Z-Block, Sitara Sapna City, Nazim Abad, People’s Colony No 2 C-Block and Batala Colony.

He said that clean drinking water would be available in these localities 24 hours and after success of the pilot project, its scope would be expanded to other parts of the city.

He said installation of water meters would be started soon which would help in collection of bills and enhancement of WASA revenue.

A JICA delegation, headed by Mr Dairaku, Director Admin WASA Shoaib Rasheed, Director Finance Sheharyar Hasan, Director Water Distribution Saqib Raza, Director P&D Muhammad Rafi, Deputy Director CRC Muhammad Amin Dogar, Deputy Director IT Farhan Ali, Deputy Director I&C Usman Lateef, Deputy Director GIS Samreen Ashraf and others were also present.